Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Blythe spoke with BlackCraft cult clothing at the Chicago Open Air festival and explained why he and the band need a break, "If you just keep on churning out product, your next choices are gonna be informed too much by your previous ones. So I think some time off will give us some time for creative development."

He also explained the timing, "To me, it doesn't really matter what the time is - if it's good, it's bad, it's whatever - it's what has to happen. I personally have to have some time off, or I'm gonna lose my mind."