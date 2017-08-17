|
Van Morrison Releases 'Transformation' Video
.
(Radio.com) Rock legend Van Morrison has released "Transformation," the first official single from his upcoming 37th full-length album, Roll with the Punches, set for release on September 22. The track features iconic guitarist Jeff Beck. The release of "Transformation" comes with a music video, which features Morrison performing the song live during a concert at London's Porchester Hall. "From a very early age, I connected with the blues," Morrison explained in a press release about the album's selection of R&B classics. "The thing about the blues is you don't dissect it–you just do it. I've never over-analysed what I do; I just do it. I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing–people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot." Morrison has a handful of U.S. tour dates scheduled for the fall in support of the new album. See them and the video for "Transformation" here.
The release of "Transformation" comes with a music video, which features Morrison performing the song live during a concert at London's Porchester Hall. "From a very early age, I connected with the blues," Morrison explained in a press release about the album's selection of R&B classics.
"The thing about the blues is you don't dissect it–you just do it. I've never over-analysed what I do; I just do it. I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing–people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot."
Morrison has a handful of U.S. tour dates scheduled for the fall in support of the new album. See them and the video for "Transformation" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police
• Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus
• Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult
• Queens Of The Stone Age Release 'The Way You Used To Do' Video
• Singled Out: Dawn Of Disease's Ascension Gate
• 10 Years Stream New Song and Announce Tour With RED
• Noel Gallagher To Headline Reopening Of Manchester Arena
• Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour
• KMFDM Release 'Murder My Heart' Video
• Mac Sabbath Go VR With New 360 Degree Videos
• Venom Inc, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust Fall Tour Announced
• Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards
• Van Morrison Releases 'Transformation' Video
• Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll
• Paramore's Hayley Williams Reimagines John Lennon's 'Imagine'
• Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse
• Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'
• Kip Moore And Tony Hawk Announce Music City Skate Jam
• Pink Releases Music Video For New Single 'What About Us'
• Singled Out: Cameron Mitchell's Here Comes The Future
• Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing Victims to Receive $324K Each
• Dolly Parton Announces Her First Children's Album
• Taylor Hicks' State Plate Season 2 New Episode Details Revealed
• Capital Cities TV Concert Special Preview Released
• A$AP Mob Performs 'Feels So Good' On The Tonight Show
• Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music
• Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction
• Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests
• Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims
• Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.