Van Morrison Releases 'Transformation' Video

The release of "Transformation" comes with a music video, which features Morrison performing the song live during a concert at London's Porchester Hall. "From a very early age, I connected with the blues," Morrison explained in a press release about the album's selection of R&B classics.

"The thing about the blues is you don't dissect it–you just do it. I've never over-analysed what I do; I just do it. I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing–people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot."

Morrison has a handful of U.S. tour dates scheduled for the fall in support of the new album. See them and the video for "Transformation" here.