Venom Inc, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust Fall Tour Announced

The Blood Stained Earth Tour is scheduled to visit 29-cities and will be kicking off on September 1st at Voltage in Philadelphia, PA and will run until October 2nd when it wraps up at Soundstage in Baltimore, MD.

Goatwhore also announced that they will be taking part in this year's Ozzfest Meet Knotfest on November 5th in San Bernardino, Ca that will feature performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson, and more.

The live dates are in support of their brand new album "Vengeful Ascension" and early next year they will be taking to the seas as part of the 2018 70000 Tons Of Metal. More details for that will be announced soon.



Goatwhore, Venom Inc., Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence dates:

9/01/2017 Voltage - Philadelphia, PA

9/02/2017 Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

9/03/2017 Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

9/04/2017 Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

9/05/2017 Mod Club - Toronto, ON

9/06/2017 Harpo's - Detroit, MI

9/07/2017 Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

9/08/2017 Reggie's - Chicago, IL

9/09/2017 Full Terror Metal Fest - Cave In Rock, IL

9/10/2017 Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

9/11/2017 Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

9/13/2017 The Pin - Spokane, WA

9/14/2017 Studio 7 - Seattle, WA

9/15/2017 Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

9/16/2017 Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

9/18/2017 Slims - San Francisco, CA

9/19/2017 The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

9/20/2017 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9/21/2017 Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

9/22/2017 Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

9/23/2017 Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

9/24/2017 Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

9/25/2017 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

9/26/2017 Parish at HOB - New Orleans, LA

9/28/2017 Churchill's - Miami, FL

9/29/2017 Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9/30/2017 The Haven - Orlando, FL

10/1/2017 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

10/2/2017 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

11/05/2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest @ Glen Helen Amphitheater & Festival Grounds - San Bernardino, CA

2/1-5/2018 70000 Tons Of Metal - Ft. Lauderdale, FL