Katy Perry Announces Postponement Of 'Witness' Tour

In a statement, Perry said she didn't have the set pieces she needed to begin rehearsals. "Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week," she said in a statement.

"I'll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait." Read more here.