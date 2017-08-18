Logic Releases Guest Filled '1-800-273-8255' Video

In the cinematic clip, actor Coy Stewart plays a high school student dealing with the trials of being gay, with Oscar nominee Don Cheadle as his disgruntled dad and Modern Family star Nolan Gould as Stewart's love interest.

Golden Globe winner Matthew Modine appears as Gould's father, with Luis Guzman cast as a sympathetic coach. Watch the intense and powerful video for "1-800-273-8255" here.