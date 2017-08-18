Rihanna Recruits Calvin Harris For Diamond Ball

"I'm ecstatic to add my longtime collaborator and friend Calvin Harris to the stellar line-up at this year's Diamond Ball," Rihanna said in a press release. 'Calvin's music will bring the perfect mix of energy and excitement to the evening as we celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation."

Proceeds from the annual benefit support the Clara Lionel Foundation's global education, health and emergency response programs. The Foundation also funds innovative education projects and scholarships, healthcare programs and micro grants. Read more here.