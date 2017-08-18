Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Plush'

The recording from a July 2, 1993 concert at the Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater in California is featured on the third disc of the 4CD/1DVD/1LP Super Deluxe Edition, which is limited to just 15,000 copies worldwide.

The package delivers a newly-remastered version of the original record, plus more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances, including the band's performance on "MTV Unplugged." The set also featuress the original album on vinyl and a DVD that contains a 5.1 Surround Sound Mix along with videos for the album's four singles: "Sex Type Thing", "Plush", "Wicked Garden" and "Creep." Read more and stream the song here.