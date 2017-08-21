Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Billy Idol Rocks Classic Hit On Late Night TV
08-21-2017
.
Billy Idol

(hennemusic) Billy Idol performed his 1982 classic, "White Wedding (Part 1)", on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on August 17 and video from the program is streaming online.

Idol's late night television appearance was to promote the final shows of his two-year residency at the House Of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this October.

"Billy Idol: Forever!" sees the rocker deliver tunes from throughout his career, including tracks from seminal British punk band Generation X and his solo hits.

Ahead of the final Las Vegas run, Idol will join The Who's Pete Townshend for a short US run of his Classic Quadrophenia stage show next month. Alongside Alfie Boe and a full symphony and chorus, the shows present the new orchestral version of the band's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton. Watch the TV performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Billy Idol Music, DVDs, Books and more

Billy Idol T-shirts and Posters

More Billy Idol News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Billy Idol Rocks Classic Hit On Late Night TV

Billy Idol To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event

Pete Townshend Recruits Billy Idol For Quadrophenia Shows

Billy Idol Announces Limited Edition Triple Disc Set

Billy Idol Announces Record Store Day Release

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2017

Billy Idol Extends His Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy, Slash, Brian May, Gene Simmons Tribute David Bowie

Billy Idol Launching Las Vegas Residency Early Next Year


More Stories for Billy Idol

Billy Idol Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion- Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online- Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film-Foo Fighters- more

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced- Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police- Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus- more

Page Too:
Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration- Taylor Swift New Music Speculation Sparked By Social Media Move- Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Video- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert- Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album- Katy Perry Postpones 'Witness' Tour- more

Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault- Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse- Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley

Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity

Aerosmith Star Confirms Band Working On New Music

Radiohead Share Full Lollapalooza 2016 Set

Mastodon New Album Release Details Leaked

Thin Lizzy Star To Perform Live And Dangerous 40th Anniversary Concert

Metallica Release Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video

Chris Cornell Tribute Released By The Voice's Ryan Quinn

Billy Idol Rocks Classic Hit On Late Night TV

Alter Bridge Stream Preview Track From New Collection

Lonely Robot Release 'In Floral Green' Video

Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion

Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online

Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special

• more

Page Too News Stories
Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration

Taylor Swift New Music Speculation Sparked By Social Media Move

Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Video

Gucci Mane Announces New Album 'Mr. Davis,' Drops New Single with Migos

Singled Out: Brian Dunne's Taxi

Chance the Rapper Youngest Person On Fortune's '40 Under 40- List

Lady Antebellum Baby Boom With 2 Members Both Expecting

Jana Kramer Releases New Single 'I've Done Love'

Rachel Platten Releases New Single 'Broken Glass'

Anderson East Releases 'All On My Mind' Video

Jaden Smith Releases New Track 'Diamonds V1'

Cole Swindell Begins Work on New Album

Fergie Reveals Track Details For 'Double Dutchess' Album

Fetty Wap Releases New Song 'There She Go'

Meek Mill Arrested For Reckless Endangerment

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Reportedly Working On Secret Project

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.