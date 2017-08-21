Billy Idol Rocks Classic Hit On Late Night TV

Idol's late night television appearance was to promote the final shows of his two-year residency at the House Of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this October.

"Billy Idol: Forever!" sees the rocker deliver tunes from throughout his career, including tracks from seminal British punk band Generation X and his solo hits.

Ahead of the final Las Vegas run, Idol will join The Who's Pete Townshend for a short US run of his Classic Quadrophenia stage show next month. Alongside Alfie Boe and a full symphony and chorus, the shows present the new orchestral version of the band's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton. Watch the TV performance here.