Jaden Smith Releases New Track 'Diamonds V1'

08-21-2017

.

(Radio.com) Jaden Smith has released a new track 'Diamonds V1." The low-key, vibey song has a coming-of-age theme and contains personal and political references. "I ain't really with the violence/ You'll probably see me at Tyga's house playing violins," he raps at one point. In another line he spits, "Don't forget I wrap a verse around you like a circle," Clearly, the son of Will Smith is a chip off the old block. Check out Jaden's latest here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.