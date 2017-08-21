Lonely Robot Release 'In Floral Green' Video

The new visual and song features a duet between guest star Kim Seviour and Lonely Robot mastermind John Mitchell. Mitchell says: "In Floral Green is a song very dear to my heart.

"In addition to losing sight of the warmth of human connection we feel in the cold remoteness and social disconnection of the modern world, we as a species probably need to be around a lot less drab grey and a lot more rustic green.

"Many thanks to the little dark-haired kid in the chorus for his tireless commitment to big 70s hair and throwing a ball around for our amusement." Watch the video at Prog.