Rachel Platten Releases New Single 'Broken Glass'

"'Broken Glass' is my rallying cry of release, healing, excitement, hope, and joy," Platten told Refinery29. "It's a celebration of the power of women--of our unity, strength, and fierceness, and of just how freaking awesome we are.

"We are badass on our own, but we're unstoppable when we come together." The singer is scheduled to perform "Broken Glass" for the first time on Good Morning America on August 21. Check out the song here.