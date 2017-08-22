|
311 Announces Fall Tour Dates And 311 Day Details
.
(Radio.com) 311 fans have a lot to look forward to over the coming months and into the new year and the band have laid out some of their live tour plans as well as their annual 311 Day details. The band has revealed that their annual 311 Day celebration is set for March 10-11 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo in Las Vegas. The official presale starts August 31. Even sooner, 311 will hit the road this fall, with a slew of tour days that kick off October 7th in Irvine, CA as the FivePoint Amphitheater. See all of the upcoming tour dates here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
