Bastille Announce Cover Of Green Day Classic

Bastille, the band behind recent pop hits like 'Pompeii', 'Things We Lost In the Fire' and 'Good Grief' recently tweeted a little teaser of their new cover of Green Day's Dookie-era hit 'Basket Case'.

The band tweeted to say, "We've made a version of @greenday's "Basket Case" with STRINGS AND BRASS". The new track has been recorded for the soundtrack of a TV show and is set to release on August 17. here.