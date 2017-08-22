Caligula's Horse Release Will's Song (Let The Colours Run) Video

The new visual was directed by their new guitarist Adrian Goleby and frontman Jim Grey had this to say, "Will's Song is centred around pride and ambition - the human tendency toward self-destruction. It's about the last demand of a proud old man that time is not decay and that he's 'that young man still."

Guitarist Sam Vallen added "It might take some fans by surprise because it's more heavy and technical than anything we've created in the past. the clip reinforces the dark atmosphere hidden below the punctuation of the drums and guitars. Speaking of which, check out the drums and guitar - it's great to show the new guys off to the world at last." Watch the video at Prog.