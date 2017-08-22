Logic And Khalid Lead VMA Performers Additions

Gucci Mane will now hit the stage with Fifth Harmony to perform their collab hit, "Down." Logic will showcase his powerful new single, "1-800-273-8255," with featured artist, Khalid.

Post Malone and Best New Artist nominee Julia Michaels have also been added to the bill. These new additions will join previously announced artists Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, The Weeknd, and more.