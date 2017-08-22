Nikki Sixx Announces The Heroin Diaries 10th Anniversary Releases

The rocker will issue Tenth Anniversary Editions of the book, its companion soundtrack album and a new graphic novel of the New York Times bestseller that chronicles a year of decadence and depravity that almost cost Sixx his life during the recording and tour for Motley Crue's 1987 album, "Girls, Girls, Girls."

"Over the last ten years," says Sixx, "I've met so many people who have thanked me for The Heroin Diaries and say that it saved their lives. But the truth is, writing The Heroin Diaries saved my life too."

Due October 24, "The Heroin Diaries: Ten Year Anniversary Edition" book features a new cover, never-before-seen photos and exclusive brand new chapters. Read more here.