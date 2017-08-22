OneRepublic Duet With Teen Who Overcame Brain Surgery

The teen from Edmonton, Canada was granted a once in a life opportunity by Make-A-Wish to dinner and a limo ride to see OneRepublic in concert.

The band's frontman Ryan Tedder brought Prince up on-stage for a surprise duet of, "I Lived" where the duo got to rock out together. "I just relate to it on such a personal level because of all the surgeries I've been through," Prince told the CBC about the song choice. "I've come from being paralyzed on the left side to performing on stage at Rogers Place. This is going to stick with me forever." Read more here.