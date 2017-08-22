Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: The Room's My Friend Jack
08-22-2017
.
The Room

The iconic band The Room released the single "My Friend Jack (Live)" from their DVD "Live at The Robin 2" and to celebrate we asked bassist Andy Rowe to tell us about it. Here is the story:

Welcome to The Room and please allow me to introduce our latest single and tell you about the band and our releases. It's very difficult to Pidgeon hole The Room. There is no cookie cutter that fits us. I guess if pushed we would be described as classic rock meets prog. In essence we write great songs with great hooks (someone once said we have more hooks than a pirate's wardrobe) and intriguing lyrics.

Our latest release "My Friend Jack (Live)" is all of that. Let me tell you the background to the piece. Our singer, Martin Wilson, who I have to say has a really unique voice and I love being on stage with the man, he is awesome, grew up in a town called Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire which is on the east coast of the UK. Martin told us a story about a guy (we shall call Jack) who used to frequent the same drinking establishment as him on a very regular basis. Now remember that this was the early 80s and of course at that time there were many new discoveries in shall we say personal pharmaceuticals.
"Jack" apparently liked to investigate all forms of these chemicals and was regularly away with the fairies as you might say and certainly on various other planets in various time zones. Anyway this guy "my friend Jack's a psycho with crazy thoughts running around his head" took a shine to Martin and tried to become his best buddy. Martin liked the craziness that surrounded "Jack" but was very warry of him. This became more pronounced when Jack tried to convince Martin that a wolf (we haven't had wolves in Lincolnshire for centuries) lived in a nearby wood and suggested that they go off and hunt for it.

Martin considered the implications of this request and decided that as much fun as a wolf hunt could be that he really shouldn't go. However the question he poses in the lyric "the eyes in the night, what a terrible sight, what could it be" , well we never concluded if that was a reference to the wolf or Jack!

We recorded the studio version of the song for our "Beyond The Gates of Bedlam" album that was released just over a year ago. This live version is taken from a film that captured one of our shows last year. We used 6 cameras and the Platform Studio mobile to capture the energy and dynamics of our performance at a classic UK rock venue The Robin 2 located just outside Birmingham. We are absolutely knocked out by the results and the DVD really does demonstrate what we, The Room, stand for.

Martin and I started the band about seven years ago, we have released two records, the first in 2012 called Open Fire and then as I said, the Bedlam album at the end of 2015. We all came from very different musical backgrounds; mixing hair metal, neo prog, classic rock and jazz fusion bonkers prog which could have developed the musical version of "beige" but thank goodness it hasn't and we have actually created our own very individual distinctive style. We are now starting to write album 3 which should be in stores by the end of next year, providing we don't get eaten by wolves!

Thanks so much for listening and please don't hesitate to check us out.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the DVD right here!

advertisement

The Room Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Room T-shirts and Posters

More The Room News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Room's My Friend Jack

Wolves In The Throne Room Release Born From The Serpent's Eye Video

Wolves In The Throne Room Release Born From The Serpent's Eye Video

The Room Release New Live At The Robin 2 DVD

Sari Schorr & The Engine Room Announce UK Tour

Sari Schorr & The Engine Room Announce UK Tour

Escape The Fate, Room 94 Lead Additions To Camden Rocks Festival

The Cult Play Concert In A Living Room

The Dead Weather's Jack Lawrence Does Song For Blue Room Series

Swallow The Sun Release 'Rooms and Shadows' Video


More Stories for The Room

The Room Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion- Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online- Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film-Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Mystikal Has Arrest Warrant For Alleged Sexual Assault- Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media- Britney Spears Slams The Media And Covers Bonnie Raitt Hit- more

Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration- Taylor Swift New Music Speculation Sparked By Social Media Move- Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Video- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert- Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album- Katy Perry Postpones 'Witness' Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members

Gene Simmons Defends His Devil Horns Attempt

Pearl Jam Reveal Let's Play Two Project Details

Singled Out: The Room's My Friend Jack

Nikki Sixx Announces The Heroin Diaries 10th Anniversary Releases

OneRepublic Duet With Teen Who Overcame Brain Surgery

Trent Reznor Scores Ken Burns Vietnam Documentary

Jay-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Play Set of Radiohead Rarities

Caligula's Horse Release Will's Song (Let The Colours Run) Video

311 Announces Fall Tour Dates And 311 Day Details

Bastille Announce Cover Of Green Day Classic

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley

Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity

• more

Page Too News Stories
Mystikal Has Arrest Warrant For Alleged Sexual Assault

Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media

Britney Spears Slams The Media And Covers Bonnie Raitt Hit

Nicki Minaj And Yo Gotti Release 'Rake it Up' in New Video

Grand Ole Opry Release Glen Campbell Tribute

Harry Styles Prime-Time Television Special Coming Soon

Katy Perry Previews Celebrity Filled 'Swish Swish' Video

Logic And Khalid Lead VMA Performers Additions

Vance Joy Announces U.S. Fall Headlining Tour

Thomas Rhett's Daughters Meet For the First Time In Online Video

Nick Jonas Sends Demi Lovato Birthday Wishes On Social Media

Music Artists Takes To Social Media For Solar Eclipse

Fans Pushing For Missy Elliott Statue To Replace Monument

Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration

Taylor Swift New Music Speculation Sparked By Social Media Move

Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.