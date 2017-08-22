Trent Reznor Scores Ken Burns Vietnam Documentary

The score will feature ninety minutes of music spread across two CDs as well as a triple-vinyl set. The series will also come with a soundtrack album composed of iconic songs from the area by artists including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Santana and Marvin Gaye. See the full tracklist for both albums below.

'We are incredibly honored to be a part of this project. With 'The Vietnam War,' Ken, Lynn and Sarah have created something of vital importance," explained Reznor and Ross in a press release. "To bear witness to their process was immensely inspiring. The sheer scale of the project combined with the magnitude of the subject matter was initially daunting for us, but the commitment, care and reverence they displayed made the experience deeply satisfying on many levels." Read more here.