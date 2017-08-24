Bruno Mars Meets the Man That He's Named After

08-24-2017

.

(Radio.com) Bruno Mars was named after a professional wrestler. Kind of. The multi-talented artist and producer was given the name Peter Gene Hernandez when he was born. The superstar's father nicknamed him Bruno when he saw a resemblance between his toddler son and professional wrestling heavyweight champion Bruno Sammartino,

This past Tuesday night, Aug. 22, the singer met his nickname namesake in Pittsburgh at his 24K Magic World Tour date at PPG Paints Arena, reports Billboard. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.