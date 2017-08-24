|
Diddy Vs. Mark Wahlberg Over Mayweather Vs. McGregor
.
(Radio.com) Diddy and Mark Wahlberg's boxing rivalry dates back to 2015, when their $250,000 bet on a Mayweather-Pacquiao fight went viral. In the run-up to Saturday's epic Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight, the two have joined the promotional frenzy with a fight of their own. That's right, it's Puffy vs. Marky Mark. In the ad, we see the Ciroc entrepreneur and Oscar nominee spar in some practice rounds, talking trash and teasing the "big fight." Wahlberg taunts Diddy about his bodyguards. While Diddy takes aim at Wahlberg's less-than-prestigious rap career. Where's the Funky Bunch when you need them? Watch the friendly rivalry play out here.
In the ad, we see the Ciroc entrepreneur and Oscar nominee spar in some practice rounds, talking trash and teasing the "big fight." Wahlberg taunts Diddy about his bodyguards.
While Diddy takes aim at Wahlberg's less-than-prestigious rap career. Where's the Funky Bunch when you need them? Watch the friendly rivalry play out here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert
• Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details
• Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set
• Singled Out: Roulette's Forlorn
• David Gilmour Streams Another Preview From Concert Film
• The Killers Release Haunting 'Run For Cover' Video
• Queens of the Stone Age Let Past Albums Review 'Villains'
• ZZ Top Launching Tonnage Tour And Shows With Guns N' Roses
• Grohl On If Nirvana Could Ever Play Together Again
• Billy Corgan Shares Solo Piano Ballad 'Aeronaut'
• Prince's 1987 Concert Movie 'Sign o' the Times' Headed to TV
• The Digital Masquerade Release 'Straight Jacket' Video
• Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans
• Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed
• Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance
• Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis
• Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs
• Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'
• Luke Bryan Streams His New Single 'Light It Up'
• Bruno Mars Meets the Man That He's Named After
• Diddy Vs. Mark Wahlberg Over Mayweather Vs. McGregor
• Lee Greenwood Receives Point of Light Award
• Jay-Z and Beyonce Buy New L.A. Estate for $88 Million
• Drake Shows Off His Swanky Temporary Home
• Spice Girl Throws Water On Simon Cowell on AGT
• 'Macarena' Dance Lands Saudi Teen in Trouble With Police
• Desiigner Taps Gucci Mane For 'Liife' Video
• R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation
• Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge
• Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.