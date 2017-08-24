Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Drake Shows Off His Swanky Temporary Home
08-24-2017
.
Drake

(Radio.com) As Drake prepares to start working on the follow-up to his most recent release, More Life, the rapper is setting up shop in temporary digs while his massive new Toronto mansion is being built.

He took the time to share a brief tour of the temporary locale in an Instagram post, showing off a posh high-rise pad in his hometown of Toronto that has yet to be fully furnished.

"You know, sometimes when you're out here on the road, you just forget like the importance of having a home," he explains in the video clip. "I just came home to a temporary spot until my house is built, but it's still my home for now and I'm very inspired, very excited, you know? This just has me ready, ready to work."

As the camera pans across the stylish space, some of the artistic details are revealed, including a painting of Charlie Brown and a neon sign that reads, "Less Drake, More Tupac."

"And for the grand finale," he states at the end of the clip, revealing a stunning view of Toronto's CN Tower, which was famously featured on the cover of his 2016 smash, Views. "How fitting." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Drake News

