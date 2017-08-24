Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video
08-24-2017
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have released a video for the track "The Sky Is A Neighborhood", from their forthcoming album, "Concrete And Gold." The Dave Grohl-directed clip sees the band performing the song and features the rocker's two daughters, 11-year-old Violet and 8-year-old Harper.

"One night I was lying out looking up at stars," recalls Grohl. "Just imagining all of these stars as places that have life on them as well, and I decided that the sky is a neighborhood, that we need to keep our s**t together in order to survive in this universe full of life. But I had no music yet. I just had the title. So every day I would walk around, kind of humming this thing in my head."

In sync with the video's release, the Foo Fighters are launching a constellation viewer, enabling users to transform to their phone into a tool for exploring the sky in their neighborhood.

Using your phone, go to sky.foofighters.com to configure a realistic constellation map in the viewer's 3D sphere, then let it identify the constellations in your night sky accompanied by a Foo Fighters soundtrack. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley

Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica

Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance

Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance

Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

The Struts Release New Song Ahead Of Foo Fighters Tour

Foo Fighters' 'Sonic Highways' Outtakes Go Online


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans- Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed- Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance - more

The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show- Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members- Gene Simmons Defends His Devil Horns Attempt- Pearl Jam- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation- Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge- Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music- more

Mystikal Has Arrest Warrant For Alleged Sexual Assault- Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media- Britney Spears Slams The Media And Covers Bonnie Raitt Hit- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set

Singled Out: Roulette's Forlorn

David Gilmour Streams Another Preview From Concert Film

The Killers Release Haunting 'Run For Cover' Video

Queens of the Stone Age Let Past Albums Review 'Villains'

ZZ Top Launching Tonnage Tour And Shows With Guns N' Roses

Grohl On If Nirvana Could Ever Play Together Again

Billy Corgan Shares Solo Piano Ballad 'Aeronaut'

Prince's 1987 Concert Movie 'Sign o' the Times' Headed to TV

The Digital Masquerade Release 'Straight Jacket' Video

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans

Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'

Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis

Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs

Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Luke Bryan Streams His New Single 'Light It Up'

Bruno Mars Meets the Man That He's Named After

Diddy Vs. Mark Wahlberg Over Mayweather Vs. McGregor

Lee Greenwood Receives Point of Light Award

Jay-Z and Beyonce Buy New L.A. Estate for $88 Million

Drake Shows Off His Swanky Temporary Home

Spice Girl Throws Water On Simon Cowell on AGT

'Macarena' Dance Lands Saudi Teen in Trouble With Police

Desiigner Taps Gucci Mane For 'Liife' Video

R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation

Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge

Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.