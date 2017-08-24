Grohl On If Nirvana Could Ever Play Together Again

That night, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited to perform the group's grungy songs for the first time since frontman Kurt Cobain passed away. Lorde and Joan Jett were tapped to sing vocals and pay tribute to Cobain.

When asked if something like that could ever happen again, Grohl didn't rule out the possibility but also didn't make any promises. In a story for the U.K.'s The Times, Grohl recalled the Rock Hall performance as one of the "seminal gigs" of his career.

"I got together with my old band mates, Krist and Pat, and guests including Joan Jett and Lorde, and we played those songs again -- it sounded just like it did, but of course with one thing missing," Grohl wrote. "We hadn't played a Nirvana set since Kurt died."

"Could we do that again?" Grohl added. "I don't know." Read more here.