|
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set
.
(hennemusic) Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced that he will release "Soloworks: The Vinyl Collection", a box set covering his solo catalogue, on October 27th. Also available individually on heavyweight black 180g vinyl, the package includes the rocker's six album solo output from 1990 to 2005 and includes his 1990 debut, "Tattooed Millionaire", as well as "Balls To Picasso" (1994), "Skunkworks" (1996), "Accident Of Birth" (1997), "The Chemical Wedding" (1998). and 2005's "Tyranny Of Souls." Two of the titles - "The Chemical Wedding" and "Tyranny Of Souls", are being made available for the first time ever on vinyl, while the four others have been long out of print, with "Skunkworks" and "Accident Of Birth" now expanded to double LPs for optimum sound. All of Dickinson's solo records charted in his native UK, with some earning Top 10 status in Finland and Sweden. "Soloworks" arrives in sync with the October 19 release of Dickinson's memoir, "What Does This Button Do?", via HarperCollins. The project sees the rocker share, for the first time, his most fascinating recollections, including his years with Iron Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer. Dickinson worked on the project extensively while on the road for the band's world tour in support of 2015's "The Book Of Souls", which has covered 39 countries and 117 shows since February 2016. The rocker filled seven A4 notebooks by writing his story in longhand, in addition to his duties as a performer and as the pilot of Iron Maiden's new 747 jumbo jet Ed Force One as he flew band, crew and 22 tons of equipment around the globe. Read more here.
Also available individually on heavyweight black 180g vinyl, the package includes the rocker's six album solo output from 1990 to 2005 and includes his 1990 debut, "Tattooed Millionaire", as well as "Balls To Picasso" (1994), "Skunkworks" (1996), "Accident Of Birth" (1997), "The Chemical Wedding" (1998). and 2005's "Tyranny Of Souls."
Two of the titles - "The Chemical Wedding" and "Tyranny Of Souls", are being made available for the first time ever on vinyl, while the four others have been long out of print, with "Skunkworks" and "Accident Of Birth" now expanded to double LPs for optimum sound.
All of Dickinson's solo records charted in his native UK, with some earning Top 10 status in Finland and Sweden. "Soloworks" arrives in sync with the October 19 release of Dickinson's memoir, "What Does This Button Do?", via HarperCollins.
The project sees the rocker share, for the first time, his most fascinating recollections, including his years with Iron Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.
Dickinson worked on the project extensively while on the road for the band's world tour in support of 2015's "The Book Of Souls", which has covered 39 countries and 117 shows since February 2016. The rocker filled seven A4 notebooks by writing his story in longhand, in addition to his duties as a performer and as the pilot of Iron Maiden's new 747 jumbo jet Ed Force One as he flew band, crew and 22 tons of equipment around the globe. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert
• Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details
• Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set
• Singled Out: Roulette's Forlorn
• David Gilmour Streams Another Preview From Concert Film
• The Killers Release Haunting 'Run For Cover' Video
• Queens of the Stone Age Let Past Albums Review 'Villains'
• ZZ Top Launching Tonnage Tour And Shows With Guns N' Roses
• Grohl On If Nirvana Could Ever Play Together Again
• Billy Corgan Shares Solo Piano Ballad 'Aeronaut'
• Prince's 1987 Concert Movie 'Sign o' the Times' Headed to TV
• The Digital Masquerade Release 'Straight Jacket' Video
• Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans
• Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed
• Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance
• Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis
• Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs
• Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'
• Luke Bryan Streams His New Single 'Light It Up'
• Bruno Mars Meets the Man That He's Named After
• Diddy Vs. Mark Wahlberg Over Mayweather Vs. McGregor
• Lee Greenwood Receives Point of Light Award
• Jay-Z and Beyonce Buy New L.A. Estate for $88 Million
• Drake Shows Off His Swanky Temporary Home
• Spice Girl Throws Water On Simon Cowell on AGT
• 'Macarena' Dance Lands Saudi Teen in Trouble With Police
• Desiigner Taps Gucci Mane For 'Liife' Video
• R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation
• Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge
• Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.