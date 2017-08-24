Lee Greenwood Receives Point of Light Award

Created by the administration of President George H. W. Bush, the Daily Point of Light Award honors individuals and groups creating meaningful change in communities across America.

Greenwood, who was recently named one of Billboard's 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time, has done over 30 tours with the USO and is an ambassador for non-profit organization, Help A Hero. Despite his great musical success, Greenwood says he is most proud of what he can give back to his country and those who have served.

"I count it a privilege to be in a position to brighten a veteran's day or help unite the country after a tragedy like 9-11 and I am honored to be named as a Daily Point of Light by our beloved president, George H.W. Bush," said Greenwood. "Knowing that this award is the largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, I consider this to be one of my most prestigious honors."