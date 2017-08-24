'Macarena' Dance Lands Saudi Teen in Trouble With Police

According to ABC News, the state-linked Al-Riyadh website quoted Col. Aati bin Attiyah al-Qurashi as saying the Arab national teenager was brought to the police station with his dad, who signed a pledge promising to protect his son and not violate public morals. Al-Qurashi added that the boy was then soon released from custody.

While police said that the video was over a year old, renewed attention from it going viral this week is what prompted the teen to be detained "for disrupting traffic and improper public behavior." Read more here.