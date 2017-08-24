Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

"The May Queen" is also out as a download right now, and the song's lyric video is streaming via YouTube here. What's extra cool is that Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will tour to promote Carry Fire. So far, Plant and company haven't announced tour dates, but they have stated the trek will set off in November.

Carry Fire will pack 11 songs, one of which features guest vocalist Chrissie Hynde. The album will follow Plant's previous release with The Sensational Space Shifters, 2014's Lullaby and…The Ceaseless Roar. See the tracklist here.