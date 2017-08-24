The Digital Masquerade Release 'Straight Jacket' Video

The band recruited Society 1 frontman and artist Matt Zane of Lord Zane Productions to direct and edit the new visual, which is also the band very first music video.

It was filmed in Glendale, CA at the old abandoned police facility. The band says that"The song is a story about getting institutionalize in a criminal insane asylum and tortured. Then the inmates overtake the asylum and escape, which story is visually captured by directer Matt Zane." Watch it here.