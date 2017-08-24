The Killers Release Haunting 'Run For Cover' Video

In the new video, a woman literally runs for cover as her boyfriend chases her down the road in his car. She's holding a mysterious cassette tape and he wants it back. The dark, cinematic visuals tell a story of murder, suspicion and revenge told in flashback.

In addition to their upcoming album, the Killers recently announced a tour beginning October 8 at the Austin City Limits Festival. Watch the video for "Run For Cover" here.