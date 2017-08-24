Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post yesterday, "Unfortunately, due to Tom having laryngitis, tonight's show at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA has been postponed.

"The show will now take place on Monday, August 28th. Hold on to your tickets, all tickets for tonight's show will be honored at the door on Monday night. The shows at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday and at the Greek Theatre on Sunday are scheduled to go on as planned."