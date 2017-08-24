ZZ Top Launching Tonnage Tour And Shows With Guns N' Roses

They will be kicking things off with tonight's show (Aug 24) in Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater and will be wrapping the trek up on November 12tj in New Orleans, LA at the Saenger Theatre.

This week they will also be playing a string of west coast shows with The Dobbie Brothers including stops in Woodinville, Goldendale, Eugene and Saratoga.

Two Texas shows will Guns N' Roses are also scheduled on September 6th in El Paso and the 8th in San Antonio. Billy had this to say. "We're looking forward to playing for so many good folks in some of our favorite locales, and serving as cultural ambassadors to our pals in Guns N' Roses when they visit the great state of Tejas," he commented. "After four decades, we believe we're beginning to get the hang of this whole rock and roll thing, so a mighty good time will be enjoyed by all."

ZZ Top Tonnage Tour Dates:

Aug-24 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater

Aug-25 - Woodinville, WA - Cheateau Ste. Michelle w/ Doobie Brothers

Aug-26 - Goldendale, WA - Maryhill Winery w/ Doobie Brothers

Aug-27 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater w/ Doobie Brothers

Aug-29 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery w/ Doobie Brothers

Aug-31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

Sep-1 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fair and Event Center

Sep-3 - Norfolk, NE - Divots Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Sep-6 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium w/ Guns N' Roses

Sep-8 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome w/ Guns N' Roses

Sep-9 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

Sep-10 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Sep-12 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

Sep-13 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

Sep-15 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

Sep-16 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Sep-17 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center

Sep-19 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater

Sep-21 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

Sep-22 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort

Sep-23 - Saginaw, MI - Huntington Event Center

Sep-24 - Huber Heights, OH - Music Center at the Heights

Sep-27 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

Sep-29 - El Dorado, AR - Murphy Arts District (MAD)

Sep-30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - KSHE 95 50th Birthday

Oct-1 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

Oct-3 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

Oct-5 - Wilmington, NC - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear CC

Oct-6 - Cherokee, NC - Harrahs Cherokee

Oct-7 - Alpharetta, GA - Carl Black CrocFest 2017

Oct-15 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre

Oct-20 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Theatre

Oct-21 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Oct-24 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

Oct-25 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

Oct-27 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

Oct-28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

Oct-29 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts

Oct-31 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov-1 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

Nov-4 - Norfolk, VA - Constant Convocation Center

Nov-5 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Nov-7 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater

Nov-8 - Tallahassee, FL - The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee

Nov-9 - Melbrourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts

Nov-12 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre