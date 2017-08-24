Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

ZZ Top Launching Tonnage Tour And Shows With Guns N' Roses
08-24-2017
.
ZZ Top

Rock legends ZZ Top are returning to the road tonight to embark on their 2017 Tonnage Tour which will be the Texas band play to audiences in various cities across North America.

They will be kicking things off with tonight's show (Aug 24) in Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater and will be wrapping the trek up on November 12tj in New Orleans, LA at the Saenger Theatre.

This week they will also be playing a string of west coast shows with The Dobbie Brothers including stops in Woodinville, Goldendale, Eugene and Saratoga.

Two Texas shows will Guns N' Roses are also scheduled on September 6th in El Paso and the 8th in San Antonio. Billy had this to say. "We're looking forward to playing for so many good folks in some of our favorite locales, and serving as cultural ambassadors to our pals in Guns N' Roses when they visit the great state of Tejas," he commented. "After four decades, we believe we're beginning to get the hang of this whole rock and roll thing, so a mighty good time will be enjoyed by all."

ZZ Top Tonnage Tour Dates:
Aug-24 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater
Aug-25 - Woodinville, WA - Cheateau Ste. Michelle w/ Doobie Brothers
Aug-26 - Goldendale, WA - Maryhill Winery w/ Doobie Brothers
Aug-27 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater w/ Doobie Brothers
Aug-29 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery w/ Doobie Brothers
Aug-31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden
Sep-1 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fair and Event Center
Sep-3 - Norfolk, NE - Divots Summer Outdoor Concert Series
Sep-6 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium w/ Guns N' Roses
Sep-8 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome w/ Guns N' Roses
Sep-9 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
Sep-10 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Sep-12 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre
Sep-13 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
Sep-15 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena
Sep-16 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
Sep-17 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
Sep-19 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater
Sep-21 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
Sep-22 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort
Sep-23 - Saginaw, MI - Huntington Event Center
Sep-24 - Huber Heights, OH - Music Center at the Heights
Sep-27 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center
Sep-29 - El Dorado, AR - Murphy Arts District (MAD)
Sep-30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - KSHE 95 50th Birthday
Oct-1 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
Oct-3 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
Oct-5 - Wilmington, NC - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear CC
Oct-6 - Cherokee, NC - Harrahs Cherokee
Oct-7 - Alpharetta, GA - Carl Black CrocFest 2017
Oct-15 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre
Oct-20 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Theatre
Oct-21 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
Oct-24 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
Oct-25 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
Oct-27 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
Oct-28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
Oct-29 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts
Oct-31 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
Nov-1 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre
Nov-4 - Norfolk, VA - Constant Convocation Center
Nov-5 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Nov-7 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater
Nov-8 - Tallahassee, FL - The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee
Nov-9 - Melbrourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts
Nov-12 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

More ZZ Top News

ZZ Top Launching Tonnage Tour And Shows With Guns N' Roses

