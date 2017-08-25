|
11th Annual ACM Honors Highlights
.
(dcp) Earlier this week, the Academy of Country Music held their 11th Annual ACM Honors with highlights of the event set to be the focus of a network television special next month. The two hour TV special will be broadcast on the CBS network on on Friday, September 15 (9:00 – 11:00 PM ET/PT). The producers of the ACM honors dick clark productions sent over these details and some of the highlights from the event which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville: Hillary Scott opened the evening with a performance of “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” and was then joined by Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild for a powerful duet performance of “Does He Love You” for which they received a standing ovation. The duo then welcomed Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman for a special performance of “Little Rock” in tribute to Reba McEntire. Fairchild, Schlapman, and Scott then presented McEntire with the Mae Boren Axton Service Award.
