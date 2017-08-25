|
Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'
.
(Radio.com) Beck is giving fans a taste of his new album with the release of a new single titled "Dear Life." It's the latest from his forthcoming album Colors, which is now set for release on October 13. Colors is also available for pre-order at Beck.com in a limited edition deluxe vinyl format featuring two 180g 45rpm red vinyl LPs in a special die-cut gatefold package, with a customizable color transparency cover and 24-page booklet. Colors tracklisting: Colors, 7th Heaven, I'm So Free, Dear Life, No Distraction, Dreams, Wow, Up All Night, Square One, Fix Me. Listen to "Dear Life" here.
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
