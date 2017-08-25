Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Colors is also available for pre-order at Beck.com in a limited edition deluxe vinyl format featuring two 180g 45rpm red vinyl LPs in a special die-cut gatefold package, with a customizable color transparency cover and 24-page booklet.

Colors tracklisting: Colors, 7th Heaven, I'm So Free, Dear Life, No Distraction, Dreams, Wow, Up All Night, Square One, Fix Me. Listen to "Dear Life" here.