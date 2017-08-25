Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Demi Lovato Releases New Track 'Tell Me You Love Me'
08-25-2017
.
Demi Lovato

(Radio.com) Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me album debuts September 29 and fans have already heard "Sorry Not Sorry" from the record. On Thursday, the singer released album's title track.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer goes for broke on this rootsy, gospel-tinged pop song about refusing to watch her former love move on from their failed relationship.

"And I hope I never see the day, that you move on and be happy without me," she sings. "What's my hand without your heart to hold?" Lovato is slated to perform at Sunday night's Video Music Awards. Listen to "Tell Me You Love Me" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Demi Lovato Music, DVDs, Books and more

Demi Lovato T-shirts and Posters

More Demi Lovato News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Demi Lovato Releases New Track 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Nick Jonas Sends Demi Lovato Birthday Wishes On Social Media

Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration

Demi Lovato Reveals Her Plans For Dating Right Now

Demi Lovato Reveals Her Plans For Dating Right Now

Demi Lovato Reveals Her Plans For Dating Right Now

Demi Lovato and Jax Jones Release 'Instruction' Video

Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video

Demi Lovato Talks 'Sorry Not Sorry' And Upcoming Album


More Stories for Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans- Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed- Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance - more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Releases New Single 'Look What You Made Me Do'- Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. Announce Reunion Show- Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z Rumored For Super Bowl- more

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation- Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge- Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online

Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced

Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases New Single 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. Announce Reunion Show

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z Rumored For Next Super Bowl

Katy Perry Releases 'Swish Swish' Music Video

Demi Lovato Releases New Track 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Rihanna Giving Fans Chance To Win Diamond Ball Tickets

11th Annual ACM Honors Highlights

Miranda Lambert Duets With Boyfriend Anderson East

Mariah Carey Teases Remix of French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

Solange Announces Fall Performance Series

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds On Inspiration For LoveLoud Festival

'Hollywood Medium' Channels Notorious B.I.G. with Lil' Kim

Dixie Chicks Cover Beyonce's 'Daddy Issues'

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'

Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis

Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.