John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced
(Gibson) A new career-spanning boxed set chronicling the work of blues great John Lee Hooker will hit stores in late September. Titled King of the Boogie, the five-disc set was first announced on Tuesday (Aug. 22), which would have been Hooker's 100th birthday. Included in the collection, alongside hits and well-known material, are live performances, rarities, and previously unreleased tracks. Disc Five gathers together a slew of Hooker's collaborations with other artists, among them Eric Clapton, B.B. King, and George Thorogood. Boxed set producer Mason Williams curated the selection of material. "Even at 100 songs, this set is just a snapshot of John Lee Hooker's incredible and influential career," said Williams, "but one that takes you on the long journey he took". Read more here.
