Mariah Carey Teases Remix of French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

In the years since, Mimi has stayed true to her winning formula and repurposed pop hits for the hip-hop market. Now it appears French Montana has flipped her script and engineered a remix of his hit "Unforgettable" featuring R&B vocals from Carey.

Mariah tweeted a preview of their collaboration and revealed it will drop Friday at midnight. In the 45-second teaser, Mariah's breathy vocals are layered over some bars from "Unforgettable." She also tagged Swae Lee, who appears on the song's original cut. Check out the clip here.