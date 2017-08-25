Miranda Lambert Duets With Boyfriend Anderson East

Lambert was performing at London's Apollo Hammersmith when she surprised the audience by calling East onstage for a stirring version of her song, "Getaway Driver."

East was one of the co-writer's of the tune along with Lambert and Natalie Hemby. "London, England! Thank you so much. What an amazing night. And I got to sing a song with my ," Lambert gushed on Instagram. Watch a clip of the special moment here.