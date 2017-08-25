Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

The Motorhead version of the track from Metallica's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", originally appeared on the 2004 compilation, "Metallic Attack: The Ultimate Tribute," which featured a variety of acts paying tribute to the thrash metal pioneers.

"We love Metallica and they love us," says drummer Mikkey Dee, "and this is one of the songs we liked a lot and covered it back then. The snare, the riffs - all that fit in with Motorhead."

The group's cover won Motorhead a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2005, which Dee describes as "total irony. It's okay, but it would have meant more if was one of our own songs."

"Under Cover" sees Motorhead deliver versions of tunes originally recorded by The Ramones, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, David Bowie, The Sex Pistols, Ted Nugent, The Rolling Stones, Dio and Twisted Sister.

Tracks for the collection were recorded during various studio sessions between 1992 and 2015. Stream the cover here.