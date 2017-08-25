Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. Announce Reunion Show

The group that also consists of Chad Hugo and Shay Haley last performed together live together as a surprise during Williams' set at Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in 2014.

Other acts slated to perform at this year's ComplexCon include Gucci Mane, Young Thug, M.I.A., DJ Khaled, Jaden Smith, DJ A-Trak and Friends, D.R.A.M. and A$AP Ferg. Read more here.