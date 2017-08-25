Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. Announce Reunion Show
08-25-2017
(Radio.com) Pharrell Williams' rock band N.E.R.D. has announced the group's first show in three years. N.E.R.D. will headline the opening night of this year's ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA, set for November 4-5.

The group that also consists of Chad Hugo and Shay Haley last performed together live together as a surprise during Williams' set at Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in 2014.

Other acts slated to perform at this year's ComplexCon include Gucci Mane, Young Thug, M.I.A., DJ Khaled, Jaden Smith, DJ A-Trak and Friends, D.R.A.M. and A$AP Ferg. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

