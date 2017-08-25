Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

I wrote "Picture My Reaction" several years ago. I don't recall the details, but it probably came to me the way most of my songs do--strumming an unplugged 1973 Gibson SG Special while sitting on my bed. I'm sure I came up with the opening riff first and then started singing random phrases until something stuck. "Picture my reaction" was the one that stuck. That was the easy part. The hard part was figuring out how to build a song around that phrase.



Ultimately, "Picture My Reaction" became a song about that intoxicating, electric rush you feel when you're around someone special, early on in a relationship. I almost never write love songs, so it's an unusual topic for The Persian Leaps. But the song is more about the chemical reaction rather than the sentimental, emotional aspects of love.



The song is unusual (although not so unusual for us) because it doesn't have a chorus--just verses separated by a riff. I have an unwritten rule about not using instruments other than guitar, bass, and drums, but I was very tempted to add a wall of horns during the riff section. It would have been perfect... for some other band.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!