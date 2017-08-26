|
Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West
.
(Radio.com) Jay-Z has been riding high this summer on the success of 4:44, his record-setting thirteenth studio album. When the record dropped, his bold allusions to personal matters drew headlines: Was he dissing Kanye West on "Kill Jay Z?" Had he really put the infamous elevator incident with Solange behind him? From the content of Lemonade to the Met Gala incident, fans and critics were eager to cross-reference his new lyrics with real-life drama. So JAY-Z cleared the air a bit in a new interview with Rap Radar. On the matter of Kanye West, Jay said he had other things in mind while writing "Kill Jay Z." But he didn't pull any punches when evaluating their relationship in 2017. 'It's not even about Kanye," Jay said. "It really isn't. His name is there because it's just truthful, what happened. The whole point is you got hurt because this guy was talking about you on a stage but what really hurt me was you can't bring my kids and my wife into it' We've gotten past bigger issues but you brought my family into it and that's a problem with me' He knows it's a problem. Me and him would have talked about it. We would've been resolved our issue. He knows that he crossed the line' We've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many." Also, Hova says he's in a good place with sister-in-law Solange Knowles--who physically attacked him in the now-infamous elevator footage from 2014. Read about that here.
From the content of Lemonade to the Met Gala incident, fans and critics were eager to cross-reference his new lyrics with real-life drama. So JAY-Z cleared the air a bit in a new interview with Rap Radar.
On the matter of Kanye West, Jay said he had other things in mind while writing "Kill Jay Z." But he didn't pull any punches when evaluating their relationship in 2017.
'It's not even about Kanye," Jay said. "It really isn't. His name is there because it's just truthful, what happened. The whole point is you got hurt because this guy was talking about you on a stage but what really hurt me was you can't bring my kids and my wife into it' We've gotten past bigger issues but you brought my family into it and that's a problem with me' He knows it's a problem. Me and him would have talked about it. We would've been resolved our issue. He knows that he crossed the line' We've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many."
Also, Hova says he's in a good place with sister-in-law Solange Knowles--who physically attacked him in the now-infamous elevator footage from 2014. Read about that here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'
• Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next
• Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral
• Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online
• Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction
• Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'
• The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'
• Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash
• Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website
• John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced
• Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'
• Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville
• Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert
• Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details
• Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West
• Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video
• Mariah Carey Opens Up About Low Self-Esteem
• Katy Perry Talks Calvin Harris Falling Out And Reconciliation
• Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Coming to Netflix
• Ed Sheeran To Play Someone's Living Room For A Cause
• Dr. Dre Back To Work and Grooving To Steely Dan
• The Chainsmokers Perform 'Closer' at a Wedding
• Chance the Rapper And Chris Martin Brighten Sick Fan's Day
• Blake Shelton Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Nashville Songwriters
• Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates Birthday With Album Announcement
• Dustin Lynch Releases New Song 'Why We Call Each Other'
• Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Gets 'Sesame Street' Remix
• Quavo Wants To Add Verse To National Anthem
• Petition Wants Britney Spears Statues To Replace Monuments
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.