Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West

From the content of Lemonade to the Met Gala incident, fans and critics were eager to cross-reference his new lyrics with real-life drama. So JAY-Z cleared the air a bit in a new interview with Rap Radar.

On the matter of Kanye West, Jay said he had other things in mind while writing "Kill Jay Z." But he didn't pull any punches when evaluating their relationship in 2017.

'It's not even about Kanye," Jay said. "It really isn't. His name is there because it's just truthful, what happened. The whole point is you got hurt because this guy was talking about you on a stage but what really hurt me was you can't bring my kids and my wife into it' We've gotten past bigger issues but you brought my family into it and that's a problem with me' He knows it's a problem. Me and him would have talked about it. We would've been resolved our issue. He knows that he crossed the line' We've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many."

Also, Hova says he's in a good place with sister-in-law Solange Knowles--who physically attacked him in the now-infamous elevator footage from 2014.