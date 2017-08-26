Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Katy Perry Talks Calvin Harris Falling Out And Reconciliation
08-26-2017
.
Katy Perry

(Radio.com) In 2011, Katy Perry and Calvin Harris' friendship reportedly broke down when he pulled out of her tour at the last minute. This year, Perry and Harris buried the hatchet on "Feels," a track from his studio album Funk Wav Bounce Vol. 1.

In a new interview, the Witness singer described how she and Calvin mended fences and hit the studio together. "We just bumped into each other and he said, 'I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out,'" Perry said. "I was like, 'Cool,' because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years."

"We'd had little falling outs here and there," she added. "We'd had some public Twitter spats … Eight years or so had passed. It was time to put all that behind us." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

