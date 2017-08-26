Katy Perry Talks Calvin Harris Falling Out And Reconciliation

In a new interview, the Witness singer described how she and Calvin mended fences and hit the studio together. "We just bumped into each other and he said, 'I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out,'" Perry said. "I was like, 'Cool,' because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years."

"We'd had little falling outs here and there," she added. "We'd had some public Twitter spats … Eight years or so had passed. It was time to put all that behind us." Read more here.