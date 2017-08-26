Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Coming to Netflix

Thr "intimate and unfettered portrait of a year in the life of Lady Gaga" will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. With the doc, "audiences get an unguarded glimpse at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year's emotional journey," according to a press release.

"From struggles with relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities, Gaga: Five Foot Two navigates the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman." Read more here.