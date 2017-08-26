Mariah Carey Opens Up About Low Self-Esteem

Carey admitted that "growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in" caused her to underestimate herself--an issue she still struggles with today.

"I just feel like I am a regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else. I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that," she said. "I can't measure what type of respect I deserve — I really can't."

Nevertheless, Carey's come a long way since the pre-fame days. Mariah recalled how challenging it was to stay afloat financially before her first record deal was inked. Read more here.