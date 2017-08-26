R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship

She says that the two began a sexual relationship when she was 16 (the age of consent in Illinois is 17). "The allegations against Mr. Kelly are false, and are being made by individuals known to be dishonest.

"It is clear these continuing stories are the result of the effort of those with personal agendas who are working in concert to interfere with and damage his career. Mr. Kelly again denies any and all wrong doing and is taking appropriate legal action to protect himself from ongoing defamation."Read more here.