Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas

The limited edition version may tease things to come from JAY-Z and Puma. In July, the brand confirmed their collaboration with Hova and promised that more would be revealed soon. The line of products coincides with Jay's 4:44 tour.

"We can confirm that PUMA is working with Jay-Z on his upcoming tour and other collaborative projects," a rep told Billboard. "More details will be shared at the appropriate time."

Will Bey's flashy sneakers get reproduced for the masses? Keep your eyes peeled this fall. And check out the shoes here.