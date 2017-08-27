Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director
08-27-2017
.
Dave Grohl

(Radio.com) Fresh from directing his daughters in the new Foo Fighters' video, "The Sky is the Neighborhood," Dave Grohl reveals that he's ready to helm a feature film.

"Last year, I was approached to make a feature film and I was a little hesitant at first, and then I got into it," Grohl explained to Rolling Stone. "I started working on production and getting into casting with these big names. And at first, I wasn't sure if I would be able to do it. And once my heart clicked, I just dive head first into whatever it is. And I really got into the script and visualizing this story, but I didn't have time to do it."

While his calling as a global rock god keeps interrupting any progress on becoming a director, Grohl says it's just a matter of time. "Someday, I'm going to wind up doing it. But the Foo Fighters always get in the way," he laughed. " Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dave Grohl Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dave Grohl T-shirts and Posters

More Dave Grohl News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

Foo Fighters Jam With Dave Grohl's 8-Year-Old Daughter

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl Laments Tween Photo Of His Scott Baio Haircut

Dave Grohl Reflects On Loss Of Kurt Cobain During TV Appearance


More Stories for Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Page Too:
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship- Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West- Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- more

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online

Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced

Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

• more

Page Too News Stories
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'

Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper

Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'

Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details

Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director

Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave

'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More

Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'

Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details

Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'

Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas

Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.