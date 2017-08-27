Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director

"Last year, I was approached to make a feature film and I was a little hesitant at first, and then I got into it," Grohl explained to Rolling Stone. "I started working on production and getting into casting with these big names. And at first, I wasn't sure if I would be able to do it. And once my heart clicked, I just dive head first into whatever it is. And I really got into the script and visualizing this story, but I didn't have time to do it."

While his calling as a global rock god keeps interrupting any progress on becoming a director, Grohl says it's just a matter of time. "Someday, I'm going to wind up doing it. But the Foo Fighters always get in the way," he laughed. " Read more here.