Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details

In addition to the album, Fergie will release the long-form video Double Dutchess: Seeing Double. "It's finally here! I've spent a long time-many late, late nights-writing and working to make Double Dutchess perfect," Fergie said in a press release.

"Hungry" was produced by Yonni and JP Did This and co-produced by Donut. The track features Middle Eastern samples, a stuttering beat and sensual vocals. A highly stylized black and white video for the cut was directed by Brazilian artist Bruno Ilogti.

"You Already Know" was produced by will.i.am bobs and features a sample from Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's "It Takes Two," a simple, catchy keyboard line and emotive performances by Fergie and Minaj. A video for the track is coming soon.

Regarding the longform video, Fergie said Double Dutchess told a story that begged for a visual accompaniment. "I wanted to make a visual experience too, because there's a special story here that's really close to my heart," she says. "This is my vision. I feel like it truly represents who I am on every level, and I hope you love it as much as I do. I'll see everyone on the road soon!"

Fergie will debut the entire Double Dutchess: Seeing Double video album at theaters nationwide on September 20, for one night only. Check out the explicit tracks "Hungry" and "You Already Know" here.