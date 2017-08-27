'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More

Tyson and Sullivan team up for a new duet, appropriately titled "Insecure." Leikeli47 ("Attitude") and Kari Faux ("Lowkey") will also contribute new music.

SZA's 'Supermodel," GoldLink's 'Crew," Buddy's 'A Lite," Bryson Tiller's 'Run Me Dry," and NAO's 'Feels Like" are also found on the soundtrack. Read more here.